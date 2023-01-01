Railtown 1897 State Historic Park

Five blocks east of Jamestown’s Main St, this 26-acre collection of trains and railroad equipment is the photogenic sister to Sacramento's rail museum. It's served as a backdrop for countless films and TV shows, including Back to the Future III, Unforgiven and High Noon. On some weekends and holidays, you can ride the narrow-gauge railroad that once transported ore, lumber and miners.

The 45-minute, 6-mile circuit is easily the best train ride in Gold Country. Ask the passionate volunteers to show you the roundhouse and restored station, or just wander around. There’s a lyrical romance to the place, where an explosion of orange poppies grows among the rusting shells of steel goliaths, and the air is spiced with creosote, campfire smoke and pine.