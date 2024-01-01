Columbia Museum

Looking rather like dinosaur bones, limestone and granite boulders are noticeable around town. These were washed out of the surrounding hills by hydraulic mining and scraped clean by prospectors. There’s a fascinating explanation of this technique at this renovated museum inside Knapp's Store.

