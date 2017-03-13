Welcome to Las Vegas
An oasis of indulgence dazzling in the desert, Vegas' seduction is unrivaled. The Strip shimmers hypnotically, promising excitement, entertainment, fortune and fame. Seeing is believing.
Entertainment
There are few places outside London, Tokyo and New York where you're this spoiled for choice when it comes to A-list entertainers and big-budget stage shows. Seasonal casino residencies by the megastars of the music world range from the likes of Celine Dion (still going strong), Elton John, the Backstreet Boys and Ricky Martin to the superstar DJs of the EDM (electronic dance music) universe, Calvin Harris, Carl Cox, Steve Aoki and Tiësto. Top that with seven enthralling Cirque du Soleil shows, the mesmerizing Blue Man Group and magicians Penn & Teller, and you've got a pretty full schedule.
Dining
The volume and concentration of the Strip's celebrity chefs, hatted fine-dining restaurants and America's favorite food franchises is hard to fathom: it's impossible to sample them all, in terms of time taken to savor the spectrum of flavors and the depth of the average visitor's wallet. If you're a foodie on a pilgrimage, we suggest you do your research and narrow your selection before you arrive, lest you be overwhelmed by the scope of what's on offer, or unable to secure a reservation in the short duration of your stay. Make sure to save room for dessert!
Nature Almighty
In this 24/7 city where it's possible to spend your entire visit within labyrinthine indoor worlds where artificial lighting mimics day's passing into night, many visitors won't wander far from their expensive accommodations, lavish pool bar, mesmerizing casino floor, or even come off the dance floor for air. The wise and well-informed, however, (that's you!) will venture off the Strip to experience the spectacular scenic beauty surrounding Las Vegas ('The Meadows'). Forged by tectonics, carved by the wind and sun baked, vast canyons and playa, epic mountains and alpine forests beckon you trade humanity's distractions for nature's warm embrace.
Luxury Hotels
Those who enjoy life's finer details flock to Vegas to lap up the luxuries of the world's biggest and boldest high-end hotels. With price tags hovering around $300 per night for a sumptuous standard room at Encore, Cosmopolitan or Delano and starting at $1000 per night for a decadent SkyLoft at MGM Grand, $3500 for a Sky Villa at Aria then skyrocketing to a reputed $35,000 for the privilege of occupying Nobu Hotel's exclusive Nobu Villa, Vegas' 120,000-plus hotel rooms offer something for every possible taste, ranging in quality and style from the sublime to the ridiculous.
Top experiences in Las Vegas
Food and drink
Las Vegas activities
Grand Canyon Helicopter Tour with Champagne Picnic
This tour is likely to sell-out! The Grand Canyon All-American Helicopter Tour regularly sells out weeks in advance, so book ahead to avoid disappointment!You'll discover the natural beauty of the Grand Canyon as your air-conditioned helicopter flies to the West Rim, passing over Lake Las Vegas, Lake Mead and the Hoover Dam en route. Hoover Dam is a spectacular sight from the air, curved between the rock canyon walls. During the flight, you can listen to a recorded commentary about the Grand Canyon and its surrounds via audio headphones.You'll land for an unforgettable champagne picnic, 3,200 feet (960 meters) below the rim. While you share a bottle of champagne under an authentic Native American Ramada shelter, your pilot/guide will be happy to answer any questions you may have about the canyon or your helicopter flight.Your Grand Canyon helicopter scenic flight ends with a low-level pass over the west side of the famous Las Vegas Strip. On landing, your limousine is waiting to whisk you back to your hotel. For a roomier experience, upgrade your flight to an EC-130 helicopter which allows for more leg room and can accommodate more weight per seat. See Additional Info for more details on weight restrictions There is a maximum capacity of 6 people per helicopter plus your pilot.
Grand Canyon, Hoover Dam from Las Vegas with Skywalk Option
Leaving Las Vegas behind, you'll enjoy an approximate 15-minute Hoover Dam Photo Stop from the pedestrian walkway along the new Hoover Dam Bypass Bridge! You'll then travel through the ancient Joshua Tree Forest en route to the West Rim of the Grand Canyon - the road gets a little dusty and bumpy here!Once at the West Rim you will have 3 hours of unguided time at the Grand Canyon. It's up to you to spend as little or as long as you wish at each of the following attractions. Top Attractions: The spectacular Grand Canyon Skywalk (if option selected) where you can take a walk over the edge of the canyon on a glass bridge Eagle Point Indian Village - explore Native American history and culture with replica dwellings and performances of traditional dance Hualapai Ranch Wild West show Hot lunch at Guano Point, Cowboy Cookout or the Skywalk Cafe (vegetarian options are available) Spectacular views over the Colorado River at Guano Point and panoramic views of the Grand Canyon from Eagle Point Complimentary Grand Canyon West Express shuttle bus Travel time between Las Vegas to the Grand Canyon is around three hours each way. Your driver will provide an expert commentary along the way, returning you to Las Vegas in time for a night out on the town. Motor coaches are climate controlled and equipped with restrooms, reclining seats, video monitors and over-sized windows.Helicopter - Boat Combo Upgrade: Why not complete your Grand Canyon experience with a thrilling helicopter flight to the floor of the Grand Canyon. You will be flown 4,000 feet to the base of the Canyon where you will board a pontoon boat for an approximate 15-minute ride on the Colorado River. Enjoy the Grand Canyon Skywalk (if option selected) and the panoramic view.
Ultimate Hoover Dam Tour
Start your 6.5-hour Hoover Dam tour with hotel pickup from selected Las Vegas hotels. Hop aboard the air-conditioned vehicle for transport to Hoover Dam, an approximate 45-minute drive away. En route, your guide enlightens your small group with encyclopedic knowledge on all aspects of Hoover Dam and its history. On arrival, you’ll begin with a Powerplant tour. Travel 524 feet (160 meters) into the walls of Black Canyon to view the Nevada Powerwing, generators and a 30-foot-diameter (9-meter) pipe inside one of the four diversion tunnels. Next, head into the Hoover Dam Visitor Center where you can see the history of Hoover Dam and view numerous exhibits that explain how the dam was built, how it operates and who benefits from the water and electricity. Then take a fully guided Walk on the Top tour — a comprehensive 45-minute walking tour over the top of the dam. You will also take a stop at the new bypass bridge to see the dam from above, from a distance, before enjoying an early afternoon lunch at a restaurant on the way back to Las Vegas (see menu options below). As you drive back to town, hear Vegas trivia about Howard Hughes, the mafia and more before drop-off at selected hotels.
Las Vegas Strip Round-Trip 24/7 Airport Transfer
The casinos may be risky but this airport transportation service is reliable, on-time and operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. No advance reservations are required for arrivals and the convenient door-to-door service makes your airport transfers a breeze.Please note that the pickup vehicle may vary due to passenger count.Please note: if your hotel is not listed on the hotel pickup list then service is not available
Grand Canyon West Rim Helicopter and Boat Tour from Las Vegas
Your Grand Canyon adventure begins with a limousine transfer to Las Vegas Airport to catch your 45-minute helicopter flight over the Nevada and Arizona desert to the Grand Canyon West Rim. The helicopter flight includes commentary and major landmarks are highlighted along the way, including the Colorado River and Hoover Dam.Arriving at Grand Canyon West, you'll descend 4,000 feet (1,200 meters) below the rim to land by the Colorado River and take a 15-minute narrated boat ride. You'll then ascend to the Grand Canyon West Welcome Center and board a shuttle bus to explore the top of the canyon.You will then have approximately 2.5 hours of free time at the West Rim. Highlights include: The spectacular Grand Canyon Skywalk (if option selected) take a walk over the edge of the canyon on a transparent glass bridge Eagle Point Indian Village, exploring Native American history and culture Hualapai Indian lunch, served at Guano Point overlooking the Colorado River At the end of the day you'll fly by helicopter back to Las Vegas, including a pass over the famous Vegas Strip. On landing your limousine will be waiting to return you to your hotel.Truly the ultimate experience, flying from Las Vegas to the Grand Canyon where you'll cruise the Colorado River and then spend time at the West Rim. To complete your Grand Canyon experience, you also have the option of choosing the Grand Canyon Skywalk for 360 degree panoramic views.There is a maximum capacity of 6 people per helicopter plus your pilot. The boat portion of the tour may be cancelled due to high water levels in the Colorado River. In the case of a cancellation, extra time at the base of the canyon will be offered or a partial refund will be issued.
The High Roller at The LINQ
It looks like a Ferris wheel. It spins like a Ferris wheel. But this is Las Vegas where nothing is as it seems. The High Roller — it’s billed as an ‘observation wheel’ — is so much more than anything a carnival could produce. In addition to being the world’s tallest of its kind (sorry, London Eye) at 550 feet tall and 520 feet in diameter, the High Roller has quickly become a must for any visitor to Vegas. Before getting on, make a pit stop at the waiting room bar and purchase a beverage (wine, beer, lemonade, etc.) to take onto the High Roller. Drink in hand, hop in your posh pod for a ride above the neon-lit landscape. Learn about the history of Las Vegas and some of the city’s landmarks (only here will you find pyramids next to the Eiffel Tower) from a witty narrator, whose voice is piped into the pod. After the ride, browse in the Sky Shop for a reminder of your spin through Sin City’s celestial skies in the form of commemorative glassware or a tiny version of the High Roller itself. The observation wheel happens to be situated smack in the center of Las Vegas’ newest entertainment quarter, The LINQ. Graze on hearty American comfort food at Hash House A Go Go, or munch upscale Mexican fare at Chayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar. Not hungry? Head to the Brooklyn Bowl to knock down some pins, or browse a variety of shops in the area.Upgrade your ticket to include admission to the Eiffel Tower Experience where you can ascend to the top of Vegas’ replica Eiffel Tower for access to the 360-degree observation deck at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel and Casino for even more views of Sin City landmarks like the Bellagio fountains.