Read More

Entertainment

There are few places outside London, Tokyo and New York where you're this spoiled for choice when it comes to A-list entertainers and big-budget stage shows. Seasonal casino residencies by the megastars of the music world range from the likes of Celine Dion (still going strong), Elton John, the Backstreet Boys and Ricky Martin to the superstar DJs of the EDM (electronic dance music) universe, Calvin Harris, Carl Cox, Steve Aoki and Tiësto. Top that with seven enthralling Cirque du Soleil shows, the mesmerizing Blue Man Group and magicians Penn & Teller, and you've got a pretty full schedule.

Dining

The volume and concentration of the Strip's celebrity chefs, hatted fine-dining restaurants and America's favorite food franchises is hard to fathom: it's impossible to sample them all, in terms of time taken to savor the spectrum of flavors and the depth of the average visitor's wallet. If you're a foodie on a pilgrimage, we suggest you do your research and narrow your selection before you arrive, lest you be overwhelmed by the scope of what's on offer, or unable to secure a reservation in the short duration of your stay. Make sure to save room for dessert!

Nature Almighty

In this 24/7 city where it's possible to spend your entire visit within labyrinthine indoor worlds where artificial lighting mimics day's passing into night, many visitors won't wander far from their expensive accommodations, lavish pool bar, mesmerizing casino floor, or even come off the dance floor for air. The wise and well-informed, however, (that's you!) will venture off the Strip to experience the spectacular scenic beauty surrounding Las Vegas ('The Meadows'). Forged by tectonics, carved by the wind and sun baked, vast canyons and playa, epic mountains and alpine forests beckon you trade humanity's distractions for nature's warm embrace.

Luxury Hotels

Those who enjoy life's finer details flock to Vegas to lap up the luxuries of the world's biggest and boldest high-end hotels. With price tags hovering around $300 per night for a sumptuous standard room at Encore, Cosmopolitan or Delano and starting at $1000 per night for a decadent SkyLoft at MGM Grand, $3500 for a Sky Villa at Aria then skyrocketing to a reputed $35,000 for the privilege of occupying Nobu Hotel's exclusive Nobu Villa, Vegas' 120,000-plus hotel rooms offer something for every possible taste, ranging in quality and style from the sublime to the ridiculous.

Read Less