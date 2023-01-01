Running between The LINQ Hotel & Casino and the Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, the LINQ Promenade is a partially-covered outdoor pedestrian walkway which brims with shopping opportunities and high-flying fun.

Browse hip LA fashions, gorge yourself on cupcakes or on fish & chips (by Gordon Ramsey), go bowling, ride the High Roller (the world's tallest observation wheel) or the Fly Linq zipline, get an eyeful of ink at Club Tattoo, rock out to live music, or sip pints beneath the desert sun.

High Roller is a centerpoint along the LINQ Promenade in Las Vegas. ©Kobby Dagan/Shutterstock

Things to do

LINQ Casino

With a fresh, young and funky vibe, the LINQ Casino is one of Vegas' newest and it benefits from also being one of its smallest with just over 60 tables and around 750 slot machines. There's an airy, spacious feel to the place, tables feature high-backed, ruby-red, patent-vinyl chairs, and when you need to escape, the fun and frivolity of LINQ Promenade are just outside the door.

Fly LINQ zipline

For a whistle-stop tour of the LINQ Promenade, try tearing across it from 12-storeys up via the Fly LINQ zipline. Capable of reaching speeds of up to 35mph, up to 11 people can test their nerve for some 45 seconds as the zipline takes thing right across The LINQ Promenade from Las Vegas Boulevard to, predictably enough, the High Roller.

High Roller

The world's tallest observation wheel tops out at 550ft above LINQ Promenade. The 28 air-conditioned passenger cabins are enclosed by handcrafted Italian glass, while outside LED light up the wheel to music after dark. One revolution takes about 30 minutes and each pod can hold 40 guests. Speed drinkers over 21 can book the 'happy half-hour' ticket ($40, or $52 after 5pm) with an all-you-can drink bar.

Hint: the southwest corner of each pod affords the best views of the Strip (that's to the right of the door as you enter).

Jaburrito is one of the better restaurants along the LINQ Promenade. © Bloomberg via Getty Images

Restaurants

There's plenty of get your teeth into along the LINQ Promenade, including several half-decent places to eat.

In-N-Out Burger

Possibly the best deal on the Strip are the under-$3 burgers at this California institution, known for high quality ingredients and excellent customer service. It's especially fun to break up a night of fancy cocktails with a double-double, animal style, wrapped in paper, eaten on a red linoleum bench. The people-watching here is fantastic.

Chayo

This stylish Mexican kitchen and tequila bar near the High Roller observation wheel even has a mechanical bull that you can ride. Sink back against a leather banquette and eye the Día de los Muertos–inspired decor as you feast on creative modern Mexican dishes like pork tenderloin with cactus leaves and mole negro sauce. Reservations are helpful.

It's simple: hybridize a nori (seaweed) sushi roll with a burrito. What could go wrong? Nothing actually…they're awesome! Mochi ice-cream pops for dessert are extremely fun to eat.

Virgil's Real BBQ

If you've never tried real-deal Southern cooking, and you're not shy of chunks of mouthwatering smoky meats, baby back ribs, cheesy grits and sugary caramelized sides, you must make a beeline for Virgil's and you will be converted. Hallelujah!

Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips

We'd say that Mr. Ramsay's high-traffic fish and chippery (perhaps Vegas' most prominent) ain't all that fish-tastic, but we're afraid of him yelling at us.

I LOVE SUGAR is just one of the shops along the LINQ Promenade. © Bloomberg via Getty Images

Shops

Las Vegas may have become more of an upmarket shopping destination elsewhere in the city, but not along the LINQ Promenade. Here, kitsch-lovers and Instagrammers will delight as tacky, over-the-top wallet draining is par for the course.

Alongside a couple of brand outlets such Harley Davidson clothes and flip flops from Havaianas, you'll find an entire Sin City souvenir store called The Welcome To Las Vegas. There's quirky too: Bakery-inspired, handmade soaps from Nectar Bath Treats (think donut-shaped bath bombs); pineapple-shaped biscuits from Honolulu Cookie Company; and your dentist's worst nightmare, an outlet of the I LOVE SUGAR store.

Brooklyn Bowl: a hipster's dream. © Bloomberg via Getty Images

Entertainment

Brooklyn Bowl

Hipsters are drawn by magnetic force to NYC import Brooklyn Bowl, which is one part high-tech bowling alley, one part gourmet comfort-food restaurant and one part cool concert venue for the same indie acts you'd hear at Coachella or SXSW music festivals.