Caesars Palace claims that its smartly renovated casino floor has more million-dollar slots than anywhere in the world, but its claims to fame are far more numerous than that. Entertainment heavyweights Celine Dion and Elton John 'own' its custom-built Colosseum theater, fashionistas saunter around The Forum Shops, while Caesars' hotel guests quaff cocktails in the Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis. By night, megaclub Omnia is one of the best places to get off your face this side of Ibiza.

Despite recent upgrades that have lent the once-gaudy Palace a more sophisticated air, some of the resort's original features from the swinging '60s have survived. Out front are the same spritzing fountains that daredevil Evel Knievel made famous when he jumped them on a motorcycle on December 31, 1967 (and ended up with a shattered pelvis and a fractured skull). More than two decades later, his son Robby repeated the attempt – more successfully.

Dining options fit for an emperor include the gut-busting buffet Bacchanal and high-flying celebrity chef outposts such as Nobu, Restaurant Guy Savoy and Bobby Flay's Mesa Grill. Afterward, sip rum on a floating boat inside Cleopatra's Barge or do double-takes at the riotous variety show Absinthe.