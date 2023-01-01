The Bellagio experience transcends its decadent casino floor of high-limit gaming tables and in excess of 2300 slot machines; locals say odds here are less than favorable. A stop on the World Poker Tour, Bellagio's tournament-worthy poker room offers kitchen-to-gaming-table delivery around the clock. Most, however, come for the property's stunning architecture, interiors and amenities, including the Conservatory & Botanical Gardens, Gallery of Fine Art, unmissable Fountains of Bellagio and the 2000-plus hand-blown glass flowers embellishing the hotel lobby.