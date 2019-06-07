Hipsters who thought they were too cool for Vegas finally have a place to go where they don't need irony to endure – or enjoy – the aesthetics of the Strip. Like the new Hollywood 'It' girl, the Cosmopolitan casino looks absolutely fabulous at all times. A steady stream of ingenues and entourages parade through the lobby (with some of the coolest design elements we've seen) along with anyone else who adores contemporary art and design.

Dangling like a glimmering ornament in the center of Cosmo is the gorgeous Chandelier Lounge, a three-tiered cocktail bar fringed by glowing glass-bead curtains. Perched on a velvet love seat, you'll feel like you're sipping champagne inside a rosy jewelry box. Marquee nightclub and the Shops at Cosmopolitan draw fashion plates too. In warmer months, bikini-clad babes lounge under cabanas at the outdoor Boulevard Pool, where indie music stars give concerts.

Lighthearted eateries include the Wicked Spoon Buffet, Chinese-Mexican China Poblano, gourmet burgers at Holsteins, Spanish tapas at Jaleo, fancy egg sandwiches at eggslut and the experimental supper club Vegas Nocturne at Rose.Rabbit.Lie. Or go haute with a meal at Momofuku, followed by cereal milk soft serve from Milk Bar. The morning after, melt away your hangover inside the Sahra Spa & Hammam.