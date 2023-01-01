Aria Fine Art Collection

Over 15 striking, large-scale art installations, contemporary sculptures and larger-than-life abstract paintings are spread throughout the Aria complex in this stunning free collection. Including works by Henry Moore, Claes Oldenburg, Coosje van Bruggen, Nancy Rubins and Frank Stella, it's one of the largest corporate-owned, fine art collections in the world. Key works are displayed at Aria, including Maya Lin's 84ft-long reclaimed-silver cast of the Colorado River overhanging the front desk, Tony Cragg's stainless-steel sculptures and Jenny Holzer's LED paneled 'truisms.'

Pick up a brochure from the nearest CityCenter concierge, or download it from the website.