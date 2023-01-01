Big Apple Roller Coaster

This Coney Island–inspired roller coaster makes a twist-and-dive maneuver, producing a sensation similar to that felt by a pilot during a barrel roll in a fighter plane. The rest of the three-minute trip includes stomach-dropping dips, high-banked turns, a 180-degree spiral and blink-and-you'll-miss-it views of the Strip. Hold on tight: your head, back and shoulders will take a beating on this bumpy ride.

If that's not enough, you can now incorporate virtual reality into your need for speed, taking on the role of a scientist chasing an alien escaped from their lab (ride with VR headset $20).

More than a million people ride this roller coaster each year, including blushing brides and grooms who get hitched on board (wedding ceremonies from $600). All riders must be at least 54in tall.