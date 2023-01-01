Open since 1957, the Trop has had half a century to sully its shine, lose its crowds and go the way of the Dunes and the Sands – ashes to ashes, dust to dust. But thanks to a massive facelift and a chic new Miami-meets-Havana theme, it just keeps hanging in there. Out back, the tropical-inspired pool complex has multilevel lagoons, streaming waterfalls and classic swim-up blackjack tables. After dark, get your yuks at the Laugh Factory comedy club.

High-antics celebrity chef Robert Irvine of TV's Restaurant Impossible fame opened Public House, his first signature restaurant on the Strip here in 2017.