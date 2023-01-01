The Eiffel Tower Experience is the signature attraction at Paris Las Vegas, a mini version of the French capital that includes the Hotel de Ville, facades from the Opera House and Louvre as well as the Eiffel Tower. It's a fun stop for families and anyone yet to see the real thing.

So how authentic is this half-scale tower? Gustave Eiffel's original drawings were consulted, but the 50-story steel replica is welded rather than riveted. It's also fireproof and engineered to withstand a major earthquake.

Visitors ascend in a glass elevator to the tower's observation deck for panoramic views of the valley, desert mountains and the Strip, with the dancing fountains of Bellagio across the street. To savor the gorgeous views, reserve a table at the Eiffel Tower Restaurant.

It's cheaper to take a ride on the tower's elevators during the day, but nighttime panoramas of the Strip, with casinos' neon signs glowing, are worth paying extra for.

Tickets and practicalities

Weather permitting, the Eiffel Tower Experience is open daily between 10am-1am (the viewing deck is only accessible 2-10pm) and tickets cost $17 for adults ($22 after 7pm) and $10 for children ($20 after 7pm). Tickets can either be bought online or purchased at the Box Office next to the entrance to Paris on the main Las Vegas Blvd, across from the Caesars Rewards center.

Locals, students, US military members and over 60s all get discounts. It's often easy to find money-off coupons for the Experience online too.

Light show

Each night from sunset to midnight, 800 white strobe lights and nearly 300 colorful lights beam across the Eiffel Tower Experience as part of a free light show. It begins on the hour and half hour and is free to watch.

How long will I need for my visit?

Ticketholders will typically spend around half an hour to 45 minutes on the viewing deck, though there are no limits for visitors.