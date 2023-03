Unless it's 'bigger is better,' there is no real theme at this time-warped giant with its football-field-sized casino overhung by twinkling chandeliers and furnished with overstuffed blue velvet chairs. Bally's resident 'Jubilee!' showgirl extravaganza saw its final curtain call after a 34-year season in February 2016. At the time of writing, the show's eponymous theater still lacked a permanent replacement and Bally's seemed to be in the throes of an identity crisis.