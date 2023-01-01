In Vegas parlance, a gambler who bets big is called a high roller. It's also the name of the world's tallest observation wheel, which tops out at 550ft above LINQ Promenade. Opened in 2014, the 28 air-conditioned passenger cabins are enclosed by handcrafted Italian glass, while outside LED light up the wheel to music after dark.

The duration of one revolution takes about 30 minutes and each pod can hold 40 guests. Hint: the southwest corner of each pod affords the best views of the Strip (that's to the right of the door as you enter).

Since this is Vegas, the wheelhouse bar sells boozy drinks to take on board. Speed drinkers over 21 can book the 'happy half-hour' ticket ($40, or $52 after 5pm) which includes an all-you-can drink bar.

The High Roller is likely to lose its record of being the world's tallest observation wheel in late 2021 as an even bigger wheel is being built in Dubai. When complete, Ain Dubai will dwarf the Las Vegas' High Roller by some 139ft.

Tickets and other practicalities

Located at 3545 S Las Vegas Blvd, above LINQ Promenade, the High Roller operates daily 11:30am-2am. Tickets for adults cost $25 ($37 after 5pm) and $10 ($20 after 5pm) for children. Discounted tickets can often be found online.

Accessibility

The High Roller is wheelchair accessible with a series of ramps, hydraulic lift and staff available to help those who need it.