The Venetian's regal 120,000-sq-ft casino has marble floors, hand-painted ceiling frescoes and 120 table games, including a high-limit lounge and an elegant nonsmoking poker room, where women are especially welcome (unlike at many other poker rooms in town). When combined with its younger, neighboring sibling Palazzo, the properties claim the largest casino space in Las Vegas. Unmissable on the Strip, a highlight of this miniature replica of Venice is a gondola ride down its Grand Canal.

Aside from its casino and replica streetscape, the Venetian is renowned for its high-end shopping at the Grand Canal Shoppes, and dining at the tables of celebrity chefs, from the likes of Emeril Lagasse's upscale Delmonico Steakhouse and Thomas Keller's Bouchon, to the less formal Grand Lux Café. To round out the Venetian's classy presence with a smattering of tourist tack, there's always Madame Tussauds.