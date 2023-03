Outside the Venetian next to the mock Rialto Bridge is this interactive version of the wax museum many love to loathe. Strike a pose with Elvis, get in your feelings with Drake, go '4D' with Marvel Super Heroes or don Playboy Bunny ears and sit on Hugh Hefner's lap (be sure to touch him, because Hef's made of silicone – how appropriate!).

Buy tickets ahead online for deep discounts or you may leave feeling ripped off.