Having partially shaken off its historically tropical theme, the Mirage retains its huge rain forest atrium of lush, tropical foliage and has updated the 20,000-gallon saltwater aquarium in the lobby. Its renovated casino floor features an updated sports book, huge new Center Bar, more than 100 tables and over 2000 slots, and a revamped poker room offering daily tournaments and complimentary lessons.

Even more tropical greenery, meandering lagoons, poolside bars and the tiny, topless Bare daytime club make the Mirage's outdoor pool complex a Vegas classic. But the new theme here is 'remixed,' with an emphasis on innovative entertainment. Hits include Cirque du Soleil's Beatles LOVE; mojitos on the Strip-view patio at Rhumbar; and a NYC-import nightclub, 1 OAK.

Out front in a lagoon splashed down beside Las Vegas Blvd, the Mirage's fiery, revamped trademark volcano erupts with a roar, often startling pedestrians who just happen to be passing by.