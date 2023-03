Harrah's may be the friendliest and most playful casino on the Strip – and it's swimming with middle-aged tourists from the Midwest. Entertainment is the name of the game, with genial magician Mac King and the Improv comedy club showcasing headliner comics. Go see lounge lizard Cook E Jarr or 'Big Elvis' impersonator Pete Vallee perform in the piano bar. After dark, get soused in the outdoor Carnaval Court, where bartenders juggle fire and cover bands rock the crowds.