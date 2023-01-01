In recent years, TI, now privately owned, has undergone a progressive transformation away from its family friendly 'pirate' roots toward a more adult-oriented 'island' experience, although Siren's Cove, with its Disneyland-esque replica of an 18th-century sea village, remains. Gone is the swashbuckling theme of its expansive casino, replaced with a more stylish and subdued experience that always pulls a crowd. The property's highlights include Cirque du Soleil's classic production Mystère, and Strip-front Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N, showing the kids aren't forgotten.

There's no excuse for dying of thirst on the island, not with Señor Frog's, a rowdy spring break–themed drinking hall overlooking Siren's Cove; Gilley's Saloon & Dance Hall, a country-and-western bar and two-steppin' nightclub; and the Treasure Island Pool Bar where bartenders make boozy rum cocktails to keep you hydrated. Reserved for hotel guests only, TI's pool complex offers VIP cabana and daybed rentals, a huge party-friendly hot tub that can fit up to 25 people, and a DJ spinning a bumpin' soundtrack on summer weekends. You can also unwind with a Russian banya (bath) ritual or a rejuvenating facial and massage in TI's compact Oleksandra Spa.