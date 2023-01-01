Wynn & Encore Casinos

Steve Wynn's signature casino hotel (literally – his name is emblazoned across the top) Wynn and younger sibling Encore are a pair of curvaceous, copper-toned twin towers, whose entrances are obscured by high fences and lush greenery. Each hotel is unique, but their sprawling subterranean casinos converge to form the Strip's second-largest and arguably most elegant gaming floor, where popular poker rooms lure pros around the clock and the labyrinth of slot machines range from a penny to $5000 per pull!

Acclaimed director Franco Dragone created Wynn's top-billing production show Le Rêve the Dream in a specially constructed theater-in-the-round, where a million-gallon pool doubles as the stage. Its newly refurbished and re-branded nightclub Intrigue vies with sibling Encore's sassy Beach Club and XS nightclub to entice a young, moneyed crowd away from their rivals on the Strip.

The $54-million Wynn Plaza shopping mall, directly in front of Wynn tower, adds an additional 75,000 sq ft of retail, dining and nightlife space, and features high-end stores such as Bottega Veneta, Louis Vuitton and Saint Laurent.