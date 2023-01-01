The former Aladdin resort was swimming in a sea of debt when Planet Hollywood bought it in 2003. Now owned by Caesars group, the property's flashy casino boasts 90 tables and almost 3000 slots. Players in the 'Pleasure Pit' are seated in plush chairs and entertained by go-go dancers (from 8pm), while the sports book and poker room are ensconced within walls of disco-like LED lighting. Planet Hollywood's Scene Pool Deck features the Waverider, the Strip's first freestanding wave machine.

PH has also kept a few of the Aladdin's gold-star attractions, including the (vaguely) Moroccan-themed Spa by Mandara, the Spice Market Buffet and Miracle Mile Shops, formerly Aladdin's Passage. The property's Hollywood theme is relatively subtle: you'll see film memorabilia displayed around the resort, including inside the guest rooms. The developers' efforts to achieve a more glamorous, modern look is clearly evident in the massive lobby, where black granite, spotless glass and huge columns create drama, and eight chandeliers each glitter with 66,000 hand-strung crystals.

Dining, nightlife and entertainment options continue to evolve, and include Gordon Ramsay Burger and va-va-voom headliner shows from pop diva Britney Spears, when she's in town.