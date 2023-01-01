We’ve seen this symbiotic relationship before (think giant hotel anchored by a mall ‘concept’), but the way that this futuristic-feeling complex places a small galaxy of hypermodern, chichi hotels in orbit around the glitzy Shops at Crystals is a first. The upscale spread includes the subdued, stylish Vdara, the hush-hush opulent Waldorf Astoria and the dramatic architectural showpiece Aria, whose sophisticated casino provides a fitting backdrop to its many drop-dead-gorgeous restaurants. CityCenter's hotels have in excess of 6700 rooms!

The property also encompasses the Veer condo complex (privately owned).