For some reason, in such a sunshine-filled place, it took 60 years for an outdoor park to be built on the Las Vegas Strip. The new-in-2016 'park' is a public place with plenty of visual appeal – waterworks and fountains line tree-shaded pathways festooned with restaurants, such as the eatery Bruxie where Belgian waffles are united with fried chicken.

There’s a big, fun beer garden with gourmet hot dogs and games like table tennis, and a sushi restaurant that fires up DJ turntables frequently. Rare for the Strip, it’s a place that’s suitable for children as well as adults.