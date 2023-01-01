Smartly designed and seductively illuminated, Aria's massive design-savvy casino floor is a sophisticated money-grabber. Big spenders can access exclusive spaces such as the Spin high-limit slot-machine room, and high-stakes blackjack and baccarat in the invitation-only Salon Privé. Aria's poker room hosts nightly tournaments.

If you're not a gambler nor staying at Aria's eponymous hotel, you might come by to check out works from the Aria Fine Art Collection, strut your stuff at Jewel nightclub or sample the clutch of chic restaurants, including the extremely trendy Asian-inspired seafood joint Catch, the super-fancy Jean Georges Steakhouse, Chicago chef Shawn McClain's farm-to-table Sage, and Five50 pizzeria.