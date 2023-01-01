This medieval caricature, complete with crayon-colored towers and a faux drawbridge, epitomizes gaudy Vegas. Inside the mock castle, casino walls are hung with coats of arms and cheap stained-glass imitations depicting valiant knights and lovely damsels. Buried in the Fun Dungeon arcade are ye olde carnival games such as skee-ball and joystick joys. The Tournament of Kings dinner show is a demolition derby with hooves and sticky fingers. Parents beware: this place looks more child-friendly than it actually is.