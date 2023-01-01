Paris Las Vegas

This mini version of the French capital might lack the charm of the City of Light, but its efforts to emulate Paris' landmarks, including a 34-story Hotel de Ville and facades from the Opera House and Louvre, make it a fun stop for families and anyone yet to see the real thing. Its vaulted casino ceilings simulate sunny skies above myriad tables and slots, while its high-limit, authentic French roulette wheels, sans 0 and 00, slightly improve your odds.

Naturally, the signature attraction is the Eiffel Tower Experience. How authentic is this half-scale tower? Gustave Eiffel's original drawings were consulted, but the 50-story steel replica is welded rather than riveted. It's also fireproof and engineered to withstand a major earthquake. Visitors ascend in a glass elevator to the tower's observation deck for panoramic views of the valley, desert mountains and the Strip, with the dancing fountains of Bellagio across the street. To savor the gorgeous views, reserve a table at the Eiffel Tower Restaurant.

If you'd rather dine on solid ground, gorge at Le Village Buffet or snag an alfresco Strip-side table at Mon Ami Gabi. Indulge in a frangipani body wrap at the Spa by Mandara, then sip the crème de la crème bubbly waiting on ice at Napoleon's champagne bar. At night, watch the beautiful people ascending the grand staircase to Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop, or enjoy free lounge entertainment at Le Cabaret.