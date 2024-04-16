Delve into Local Strolls, a series where writers reveal their favorite walks in their hometowns. Each route offers a snapshot of urban life, guiding you to lesser-known attractions and cherished local spots. Here, Jesse Scott outlines the best route for exploring Las Vegas's iconic Strip on foot.

While there is so much more to appreciate about Las Vegas beyond its glitzy, mega-casino lined Strip, let’s be real here: the Strip is Las Vegas’ main attraction and is a total must for newbies and veterans alike. It is constantly evolving – be it imploding classic casinos to build a major league baseball stadium (RIP, the Tropicana in 2024 to make way for the Athletics’ pending baseball stadium) or new restaurants/shops celebrating grand openings in the quietest nooks of resorts.

Often jammed with traffic and construction 24/7, you certainly don’t want to drive it... unless you’re passing through town for a strictly scenic drive or want to crawl 5mph to your dinner reservation. The Strip was made for strolling and there is an extensive roadside network of super-wide sidewalks, crosswalks, pedestrian bridges and outdoor escalators for doing just that.

The beauty of a Strip stroll is you can stop for a reprieve at any moment, coming in the form of hitting a blackjack table right inside the Flamingo’s Strip-side entrance or snagging a yard-long frozen cocktail at one of several Fat Tuesdays (and taking it with you – it’s legal). As for what to bring with you, Las Vegas is smack-dab in the middle of a desert. Don’t make the common mistake of having dehydration sneak up on you or sunburn – bring water and sunscreen if you’re walking during the day.

We've narrowed down the thousands upon thousands of dining, drinking, entertainment and logistical routes to choose from along the Strip to bring you the best itinerary for your Vegas stroll.

Start this walk of the iconic Strip at Mandalay Bay © Andrey Bayda / Shutterstock

Where to start: Mandalay Bay

The core of the Strip runs from the golden-windowed Mandalay Bay on the southern end, north to Sydney Tower-resemblant the STRAT – it’s approximately 4.3 miles one way. Things do get a bit more spread out north of the Wynn. So, if you’re looking to shave off some stroll mileage, it’s 2.9 miles one way – or about an hour – without any stops from Mandalay Bay to the Wynn. Start your trip north by visiting Mandalay's Shark Reef Aquarium, which has more than 2000 critters to gawk at within its clear glass tunnel confines.

The walk: From Mandalay Bay, there is an indoor path connecting the resort with the neighboring pyramid-themed Luxor and medieval castle-esque Excalibur. Once you’ve reached Excalibur, cross a pedestrian bridge over Tropicana Ave and you’ve arrived at New York-New York.

Ride the Big Apple Coaster at New York-New York

This is Vegas, so why not get an in-ride roller coaster view of what’s ahead? The Big Apple Coaster weaves through an NYC-resemblant skyline with unique vistas of the iconic green mass, the MGM Grand across the street. The way it contrasts with the gray and oft-snow capped mountains in the distance is always beautiful.

The walk: Beyond New York-New York, hug the west side of the Strip, passing by T-Mobile Arena (the home of the Vegas Golden Knights), the Shops at Crystals super-luxe shopping corridor and Aria until you arrive at the Cosmopolitan.

Take a photo (and refreshment) break at the Chandelier Lounge © matteo_it / Shutterstock

Stop for photo ops and pizza at the Cosmopolitan

One of the quirkier photos you’ll take on the Strip is inside a giant black high-heel at the Cosmopolitan, just off the Strip entrance on the casino floor. Equally as dazzling and Instagram-worthy is its Chandelier Lounge. If hunger is beckoning, head up to level three and see if you can find the totally unlabeled Secret Pizza for a New York-style slice.

The walk: Continue north and pause between the towering fountains outside the Bellagio and, across the street, the Eiffel Tower replica attached to Paris Las Vegas. At Flamingo Rd, take the escalators and crosswalks to end up on the eastern side of the Strip until you arrive at Flamingo – it’s across the street from the sprawling Caesars Palace and adjacent Forum Shops.

Watch flamingos frolic and take in a little Vegas history

Las Vegas – especially the Strip – loves to tear things down and build anew. Amid all the contemporary glitz, the pink-windowed Flamingo is the oldest on the Strip, dating back to 1946. Beyond its chorus of slot machines, head to the free Flamingo Wildlife Habitat on-property where Chilean flamingos saunter about and giant koi fish swim in various ponds.

The walk: Outside of the Flamingo’s northern entrance is the pedestrian-only LINQ Promenade. At its eastern end is the High Roller – the largest observation wheel in the US – and, before then, O’Shea’s, which is renowned for its ultra-creamy Frozen Baileys concoction. Once you're refreshed, continue north, pass by the Mardi Gras-themed Harrah’s and arrive at the Venetian Resort.

Coast on a gondola through the Venetian

Off the Grand Canal Shoppes inside the Venetian, you can book a gondola ride that will weave you through sky-painted ceilings, under low bridges and past Roman-inspired architecture aplenty. There is an outdoor gondola experience, too, with vistas of the pirate-themed Treasure Island across the street. Indoor or outdoor, prepare to be serenaded by a singing gondolier.

The walk: Inside, stroll through the Venetian and its neighboring Palazzo until you reach a pedestrian overpass to the Wynn. For a quick detour, the biggest LED screen on Earth and entertainment venue, the Sphere, is right there to stare at.

Stop by the Wynn to see a fountain show © Benny Marty / Shutterstock

Watch the Lake of Dreams fountain show at the Wynn

Whereas tickets to most shows on the Strip start in the upper-two or lower three-figures, there is a free one at the Wynn that often goes under the radar. Lake of Dreams is a multifaceted water attraction set on three acres, involving a 90ft waterfall, pine trees and a 5000-plus LED light spectacle. It’s best viewed from Bar Parasol, which has an outdoor patio and extensive cocktail menu.

The walk: If you’ve opted to end your walk at the Wynn, well, it’s time to either wander back south on the Strip, stroll to your hotel or snag a taxi/Uber/Lyft. If you still have some energy left in the tank, the “North Strip” is home to two of Las Vegas’ newest casino-resorts, Resorts World Las Vegas and Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

Bonus stop: dine like a baller at Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Fontainebleau Las Vegas, the tallest building in the entire state of Nevada, officially opened its doors in late 2023. It was a celebrity-filled spectacle with a Justin Timberlake private performance and appearances by the likes of Cher, Tom Brady, Sylvester Stallone and Kim Kardashian. The buzz at the Miami-inspired spot continues on the culinary front with buzzy, club-esque restaurants from Groot Hospitality, like Komodo and Papi Steak. For the ultimate Vegas splurge, roll with a Beef Case at Papi Steak – a 55-ounce Wagyu tomahawk steak that’s presented in a golden briefcase.