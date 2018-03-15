The High Roller at The LINQ

It looks like a Ferris wheel. It spins like a Ferris wheel. But this is Las Vegas where nothing is as it seems. The High Roller — it’s billed as an ‘observation wheel’ — is so much more than anything a carnival could produce. In addition to being the world’s tallest of its kind (sorry, London Eye) at 550 feet tall and 520 feet in diameter, the High Roller has quickly become a must for any visitor to Vegas. Before getting on, make a pit stop at the waiting room bar and purchase a beverage (wine, beer, lemonade, etc.) to take onto the High Roller. Drink in hand, hop in your posh pod for a ride above the neon-lit landscape. Learn about the history of Las Vegas and some of the city’s landmarks (only here will you find pyramids next to the Eiffel Tower) from a witty narrator, whose voice is piped into the pod. After the ride, browse in the Sky Shop for a reminder of your spin through Sin City’s celestial skies in the form of commemorative glassware or a tiny version of the High Roller itself. The observation wheel happens to be situated smack in the center of Las Vegas’ newest entertainment quarter, The LINQ. Graze on hearty American comfort food at Hash House A Go Go, or munch upscale Mexican fare at Chayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar. Not hungry? Head to the Brooklyn Bowl to knock down some pins, or browse a variety of shops in the area.Upgrade your ticket to include admission to the Eiffel Tower Experience where you can ascend to the top of Vegas’ replica Eiffel Tower for access to the 360-degree observation deck at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel and Casino for even more views of Sin City landmarks like the Bellagio fountains.