Getty Images/AWL Images RM
Reno has a compact clutch of big casinos in the shadow of the Sierra Nevada. It has a reputation for being a 'poor man's Vegas,' but while in some ways that shoe fits, we're here to set the record straight: Reno is so much more. Beyond the garish downtown, with its photoworthy mid-century modern architecture, neon signs and alpine-fed Truckee River, sprawls a city of parks and pretty houses inhabited by a friendly bunch eager to welcome you.
Stylized street scenes illustrate a century’s worth of automobile history at this engaging car museum. The collection is enormous and impressive, with one…
In a sparkling building inspired by the geological formations of the Black Rock Desert north of town, a floating staircase leads to galleries showcasing…
Since opening its doors in 2011 as a children's museum, the Discovery rapidly grew in popularity and expanded its focus to become a world-class, hands-on…
Nineteen miles from downtown Reno, a complex network of scenic hiking trails beginning at this recreation area within the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest…
The iconic Reno Arch is a fabulously retro neon sign spanning Virginia St that proclaims Reno as 'The Biggest Little City in the World.' Loved by locals…
Visitors are welcome to stroll the attractive grounds of the university's main campus, within which you'll find the stargazing, flying-saucer-shaped…
A Victorian-themed place, the Silver Legacy is easily recognized by its white landmark dome, where a giant mock mining rig periodically erupts into a…
Looking like it's straight out of a 1970s B-grade flick on the outside, Atlantis is all fun on the inside, modeled on the legendary underwater city, with…
