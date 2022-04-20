Reno

USA, Nevada, Reno, Neon Sign, North Virginia Street

Reno has a compact clutch of big casinos in the shadow of the Sierra Nevada. It has a reputation for being a 'poor man's Vegas,' but while in some ways that shoe fits, we're here to set the record straight: Reno is so much more. Beyond the garish downtown, with its photoworthy mid-century modern architecture, neon signs and alpine-fed Truckee River, sprawls a city of parks and pretty houses inhabited by a friendly bunch eager to welcome you.

  • Reno, Nevada - July 18, 2016: Vintage cars in the National Automobile Museum, Reno, Nevada, USA.

    National Automobile Museum

    Reno

    Stylized street scenes illustrate a century’s worth of automobile history at this engaging car museum. The collection is enormous and impressive, with one…

  • Nevada Museum of Art

    Nevada Museum of Art

    Reno

    In a sparkling building inspired by the geological formations of the Black Rock Desert north of town, a floating staircase leads to galleries showcasing…

  • Discovery

    Discovery

    Reno

    Since opening its doors in 2011 as a children's museum, the Discovery rapidly grew in popularity and expanded its focus to become a world-class, hands-on…

  • Galena Creek Recreation Area

    Galena Creek Recreation Area

    Reno

    Nineteen miles from downtown Reno, a complex network of scenic hiking trails beginning at this recreation area within the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest…

  • Reno Arch

    Reno Arch

    Reno

    The iconic Reno Arch is a fabulously retro neon sign spanning Virginia St that proclaims Reno as 'The Biggest Little City in the World.' Loved by locals…

  • University of Nevada, Reno

    University of Nevada, Reno

    Reno

    Visitors are welcome to stroll the attractive grounds of the university's main campus, within which you'll find the stargazing, flying-saucer-shaped…

  • Silver Legacy

    Silver Legacy

    Reno

    A Victorian-themed place, the Silver Legacy is easily recognized by its white landmark dome, where a giant mock mining rig periodically erupts into a…

  • Atlantis

    Atlantis

    Reno

    Looking like it's straight out of a 1970s B-grade flick on the outside, Atlantis is all fun on the inside, modeled on the legendary underwater city, with…

Wildlife & Nature

“We were going to get through this together” – How I survived a five-day cattle drive

May 16, 2020 • 5 min read

