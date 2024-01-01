The iconic Reno Arch is a fabulously retro neon sign spanning Virginia St that proclaims Reno as 'The Biggest Little City in the World.' Loved by locals and visitors alike, it was first erected in 1926 at a different site; the present arch is the third incarnation of the sign installed at this location, and has been there since 1987.
