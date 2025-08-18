The volume and concentration of celebrity chefs, lauded fine-dining restaurants and America’s favorite food franchises in Las Vegas is hard to fathom. (Here, celebrity chefs share star status with top entertainers.)

Since neither time nor money is infinite, i’s impossible to sample them all. If you’re a foodie on a pilgrimage, we suggest you do your research and narrow your selection before you arrive (and you’ll definitely want to save room for dessert). Most restaurants take reservations online, so book ahead.

After dark, the Strip is home to some of the country’s hottest clubs and most happening bars, where you never know who you’ll rub shoulders with. Downtown’s Fremont East Entertainment District is the go-to place for Vegas’ coolest non-mainstream haunts.

Many bars stay open until the wee hours (and some never close). Many offer two-for-one drinks and appetizers during happy hour (usually 4–6pm). “Graveyard” happy hours start around midnight. Also be sure to tip bartenders at least $1 per drink – or 15% on a round.

With those planning tips out of the way, read on for the best places to eat and drink on your Las Vegas trip.

The Golden Steer steakhouse, established in 1958. RYO Alexandre/Shutterstock

The best restaurants to book in Las Vegas

Rat Pack legends, Marilyn Monroe and Elvis have all dined at a fabulously retro Golden Steer steakhouse (it’s marked by a steer’s head out front). For a different feel altogether, Joël Robuchon at his namesake restaurant offers an elevated experience in an art deco–inspired dining room, where seasonal tasting menus promise the meal of a lifetime.

Momofuku, located in the Cosmopolitan, serves up playful pan-Asian fare, including mouthwatering pork-belly buns and a mean roasted duck. Vegas institution the Peppermill charms with its campy atmosphere, fire-pit fountains and massive portions. CATCH dazzles diners with its stunning entryway and seafood-centric menu, featuring dishes like truffled sashimi and whole fish. At NoMad Library, lucky guests enjoy next-level indulgence in an opulent private dining room lined with 20,000 books.

Delilah is a see-and-be-seen modern supper club dripping with style that draws a celebrity crowd (taking photos is strictly off limits). Finally, Superfrico describes itself as an “Italian-American psychedelic restaurant.” Serving up delicious pizza, junk food–inspired cocktails, and wild, intermittent performances, it’s the place to go for a dining experience that you’ll find truly only in Vegas.

Enjoy a lavish brunch in Las Vegas

Las Vegas definitely got the memo: even brunch can be turned into an event here. At Señor Frog’s Drag Brunch, starting at 11am, you can help yourself to the brunch buffet plus bottomless mimosas while being entertained by RuPaul’s Drag Race queens. Saturday-night sinners can find redemption with unlimited Bloody Marys and Southern and soul food at House of Blues Gospel Brunch (from 10am on Sundays).

For a more laid-back start to your day, the Cosmo’s spectacular, French-inspired LPM Restaurant & Bar has a brunch tasting menu that absolutely slays. And Thomas Keller’s rendition of a Lyonnaise bistro, Bouchon, does decadent brunch with caviar, foie gras and great wine. That certainly sets the tone for another day in Vegas.

Resorts World’s Famous Food Street Eats. Kit Leong/Shutterstock

Where to get a cheap bite to eat in Las Vegas

If you’re looking for something on the cheap-and-cheerful end of the dining spectrum, Las Vegas has that covered, too. Plenty of fast-food joints will keep the whole family happy, while indoor food halls mean you can take your pick of options in air-conditioned comfort.

We recommend heading to Jaburritos, where you can build your own nori (seaweed) sushi roll combined with a burrito. What could go wrong? We’re pleased to say: nothing – so give it a try. You’ll find it at the LINQ hotel.

For a humble bowl of hot ramen broth swimming with hearty noodles at almost normal prices, Ramen-ya Katana is at the center of the Strip. Breakfast bagels, salted pretzels and bialys are on point at Siegel's Bagelmania. And if it’s proper tacos you crave, the Tijuana-style Tacos El Gordo is perfect for a late-night adobada (chili-marinated pork) in handmade tortillas. It might keep your Las Vegas hangover at bay. Maybe.

Memorial Day weekend pool party in Las Vegas. Kris Davidson/Lonely Planet

Don’t miss the pool parties in Las Vegas

It’s not Vegas without a poolside cocktail. Drai’s Beachclub atop the Cromwell hotel delivers daytime pool parties soundtracked by resident DJs. And it doesn't get better than sunbathing with a martini in hand at Encore’s decadent beach club.

All year long, the drinks flow at Cosmopolitan’s mega-popular daytime pool club, Marquee, above the Strip. And the longest-running LGBTQIA+ pool party in Vegas, Temptation Sundays, takes place at the Luxor, with DJs, dancers and giant cocktails.

Dance the night away at these Las Vegas nightclubs

Once you’ve had enough desert sunshine, it’s time to hit the nightclubs. The MGM Grand’s nightspot, Hakkasan, is a massive Asian-inspired club that also serves killer cocktails; there’s room for some 7500 revelers over its five floors.

For a Miami Beach–vibe, OMNIA is another megaclub, this one with panoramic Strip views from a boozy rooftop garden at Caesars Palace. A (slightly) more intimate alternative, JEWEL Nightclub is a luxe dancing den that can hold up to 2000 partygoers.

And finally, the gold-drenched XS club at the super-chic Encors is famous for its electronica and writhing dance floor.

Enjoy a relaxing cocktail with a view in Las Vegas. Ian McDonnell/Getty Images

Enjoy a quiet drink with a view in Las Vegas

Who doesn’t love a sunset view? You can take in views of Las Vegas as the day ends and the night takes off at many Las Vegas bars. Off the Strip, on the 55th floor of Palms Ivory Tower, Ghostbar has an outdoor deck that you reach by a private elevator. It’s a fun vibe with great DJs and it kicks on until 2am from Wednesday to Saturday.

You’ll also find great cocktails and floor-to-ceiling windows at the classy, 23rd-floor Hard Shake at Waldorf Astoria. For sophistication, creative, seasonal cocktails and more views, head to Skyfall Lounge on the 64th floor of Delano. It’s open until midnight.

Downtown, the Legacy Club penthouse lounge on Circa’s 60th floor has panoramic Strip views and killer weekend parties (open until 2am).

Las Vegas’ secret (and not-so-secret) cocktail bars to sample

With hundreds of places in which to imbibe and party around the clock, you’ll never be left out to dry in Las Vegas. Yet for a more exclusive drinking experience, we recommending seeking out a speakeasy-style cocktail bar. Start at Cosmo's food hall – and look out for the door marked only with a donkey, behind which lies the secret mezcal-and-tequila bar Ghost Donkey.

To enter the intimate Cabinet of Curiosities, you have to first solve a puzzle and find “the Locksmith.” If that sounds too complicated, head to the Resorts World food hall, where the low-lit, hole-in-the-wall cocktail bar Here Kitty Kitty Vice Den has an opium-den vibe – only with fabulous cocktails. Or you might get lucky and nab a seat at The Vault, the exclusive cocktail bar that’s hidden behind an unmarked door on the Bellagio’s casino floor.

This article was adapted from Lonely Planet’s Southwest USA guidebook, published in August 2025.