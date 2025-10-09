Nevada is often defined by the glittering Las Vegas Strip, but beyond the bright lights lies a place of contrast. Desert valleys stretch to the horizon, peaks scrape the starry sky, and pockets of culture are as eclectic as they are enduring. Here, you can chase silence in wide-open wilderness, step into history that feels frozen in time, and discover routes where getting there is half the adventure.

The Silver State is full of spontaneity and surprise – sometimes playful, sometimes profound – where you’re just as likely to find yourself stargazing in stillness as you are clinking glasses in a century-old saloon. The unexpected is everywhere; all you need is a little curiosity to uncover it.

Cathedral Gorge State Park. Carol Polich for Lonely Planet

From natural playgrounds…

Nevada’s landscapes are a playground for the adventurous, offering everything from rugged canyons to serene waters. Cathedral Gorge State Park is a marvel of weathered limestone, where narrow slot canyons – many open for exploration – twist and turn like a maze. Just outside Las Vegas, Valley of Fire State Park combines fiery red and pale white sandstone into otherworldly formations. Keep your eyes peeled for ancient petroglyphs, which keep a record of Indigenous peoples who passed through here more than a millennium ago.

Farther south, most visitors flock to Lake Mead National Recreation Area to enjoy the water, but don't overlook the hiking – variety of trails of varying difficulty offer something for everyone from casual walkers to seasoned adventurers.

For a refreshing change of scene, Lake Tahoe’s Nevada side offers pristine beaches and clear waters perfect for paddleboarding, kayaking, or just soaking in the sun. At Pyramid Lake, kayak across turquoise waters framed by towering desert cliffs, spotting wildlife and feeling the remoteness that makes Nevada’s lakes so special.

The Ruby Mountains are some of Nevada's most beautiful sections of wilderness, especially after fresh snowfall, and include the spectacular glacier-carved Lamoille Canyon.

Lehman Caves in Great Basin National Park. frontpoint/Getty Images

… to wonders below ground

The Silver State – named for its rich mineral resources – isn’t just about pristine deserts and mountain peaks; its subterranean world is equally fascinating. Great Basin National Park is home to Nevada’s only glacier and the long-living bristlecone pines, but its most famous attractions are the spellbinding Lehman Caves. First discovered in 1885, this tourable cave system is home to one of the greatest densities of cave shields in the world.

While most people visit Death Valley National Park in California, there’s a detached unit of the park on the Nevada side, called Devil’s Hole. There, a unique fish species – the Devil’s Hole Pupfish – has adapted to life in an isolated, underground spring, offering a glimpse into nature’s resilience in extreme conditions.

Mining history buffs can embark on their own underground adventure in Virginia City, where historic mine tours allow visitors to descend into shafts that once produced silver and gold and learning about the lives and dangers of 19th-century miners.

Hot-air ballooning over Carson Valley. Cheryl Broumley/Shutterstock

Journeys beyond the road

Getting around Nevada can be an adventure in itself, with modes of travel as memorable as the destination. The Virginia and Truckee Railroad takes you back to the days of the Old West, as restored locomotives puff above sagebrush hills and into historic Virginia City.

For hikers, the Capital to Tahoe Trail is a brand-new gem, linking Carson City to Lake Tahoe with a route that winds through alpine forests and meadows, rewarding walkers and bikers with sweeping lake views at the finish. Alternatively, horseback riding offers a timeless way to move through the state’s different landscapes, whether you’re ambling across desert plateaus or climbing into mountain valleys with only the sound of hooves on dirt. You can book an equestrian outing from companies across the state, from Zephyr Cove Stables, near Reno, to Cowboy Trail Rides near Las Vegas.

Those seeking a loftier adventure can take to the skies: a glider flight above Carson Valley offers pure, silent soaring over the Sierra Nevada, while sunrise hot-air ballooning – available from providers such as Balloon Nevada – adds a dreamlike quality, floating above desert basins and mountain backdrops as dawn light washes the horizon.

One-of-a kind boating activities are another unexpected way to get a new perspective on Nevada – including from below the massive Hoover Dam. Lake Mead Cruises offers a gentle ride to the engineering marvel on the Desert Princess, a Mississippi-style paddle wheeler.

The Neon Museum, Las Vegas. fukez84/Shutterstock

Cultural tales and neon trails

Nevada’s past is as colorful as its desert landscapes, with threads of Indigenous heritage, frontier tales, and quirky roadside culture weaving a story all their own.

Las Vegas’ Neon Museum preserves the glitzy glow of the city’s iconic past, letting you wander under retired signs that once beckoned travelers to casinos, diners and motels.

At Pyramid Lake, where the Paiute people have lived for centuries, visitors can witness their enduring traditions, from cultural demonstrations to fishing the lake the Native way – casting nets or hooks – starting at the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe Museum & Visitors Center. A short drive south, Nevada’s oldest saloon in Genoa dates to 1853; the saloon doors swing open to reveal a past steeped in gold rush-era revelry and dusty tales of frontier adventures.

In Northern Nevada, Basque dining traditions remain a hearty, communal affair, where long tables groan under platters of lamb, potatoes and garlic bread, echoing the immigrant stories that helped shape the region.

The Milky Way over Bonsai Rock in Lake Tahoe. Mike Ver Sprill/Shutterstock

Seek starry skies

It may be famous for its neon lights, but Nevada’s dark skies are the true jackpot for stargazers. Nevada is home to two places recognized for their dark skies – Great Basin National Park along the eastern border and Massacre Rim Wilderness Study Area in the northwest, but there are plenty of other great pockets of darkness.

For more unusual options beyond the state parks and deserts, hop on the Star Train in Ely, a popular – as in, tickets sell out a year in advance – excursion that pairs vintage railcars with guided stargazing, letting travelers watch the heavens roll by from the comfort of a cabin. Or, travel the Extraterrestrial Highway (Nevada State Route 375); you can stay a night at the Little A'Le'Inn to break up the drive and embrace this particularly unique route as it traverses the region just north of Area 51.