Great Basin National Park

Near the Nevada–Utah border, 67 miles east of Ely, this uncrowded national park encompasses the 13,063ft Wheeler Peak, rising abruptly from the desert and creating an awesome range of life zones and landscapes within a compact area, including the richly decorated Lehman Caves. The peak's scenic drive is open only during summer, usually from July through October. Hiking trails take in superb country including glacial lakes and ancient bristlecone pines.