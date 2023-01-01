Hoover Dam

At the height of the Depression, thousands of men and their families migrated here and worked in excruciating conditions, dangling hundreds of feet above Black Canyon in 120°F (about 50°C) heat to build this massive 726ft-high dam, completed ahead of schedule and under budget in 1936. Ninety-six workers lost their lives building the iconic art-deco styled structure, which redefines the stark landscape. Tours of the dam structure begin at the Hoover Dam Parking Garage & Visitor Center.

