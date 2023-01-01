For connoisseurs of brews and distilled spirits, a visit to the Henderson Booze District is a must. Here beer lovers will find CraftHaus Brewery and Bad Beat Brewing, two Las Vegas Valley beer producers. Nearby, Las Vegas Distillery enthusiastically bottles quality whiskeys, bourbons and vodkas. The distillery offers tours, and the breweries hold frequent events from indoor trivia competitions to street parties complete with food trucks and live bands.