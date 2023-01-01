Clark County Wetlands Park

Las Vegas is located in the parched Mojave Desert, but it's not bone dry. Case in point: the wetlands that comprise this oasis-like park. The water that greens the city, and fills hotel fountains and pools, flows through a vast swath of foliage on the edge of town. Featuring walking trails and a large visitor center with interactive science displays, the wetlands are a wonderland of swaying reeds and leafy cottonwood trees.

It's home to myriad birds, bats, insects and other fauna. In the distance you can see the tallest structures on the Strip framed by nearby greenery.