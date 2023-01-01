Lake Las Vegas was created by damming the Las Vegas Wash, an intermittent creek that drains the metropolitan area. Fitting for its desert locale, Lake Las Vegas looks something like a mirage. On its western shore is a mock Italian seaside village with restaurants and a few stores. The area was hit hard in the Great Recession, but is inching its way back as new residents move in and vacationers return.

It has recently emerged as a water-sports destination. Stand up paddling (SUP) is popular, as are sit-down paddle boats, inflatable kayaks and canoes. Electric cruise boats are available for rental, as well. Also, there's a water jetpack/hoverboard concession for thrill-seekers.

In the summer, outdoor movies are shown on the beach and at hotel pools. These events draw huge crowds, especially of families with children, as do alfresco music performances.

On its eastern shore, Lake Las Vegas is a whole other creature. With the exception of some luxury houses (many remarkable mansions ring the area), the view is wide open and unimpeded. In the distance are the dry, rugged and somewhat savage desert mountains of Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

There is also a public golf course, Reflection Bay, designed by Jack Nicklaus. Add in abundant birds, plant life, bats and dragonflies in season for admiring.