Clark County Museum

Amble among re-creations of what the Las Vegas region looked like decades and even centuries before the modern neon-lit era of casinos and hotels. From dioramas of prehistoric ecology and later local Native American heritage to displays of steamships that plied the mighty Colorado River nearby in the 19th and early 20th centuries, this is an unexpected treasure. 'Heritage Street' re-creates a small town scene of the area's early modern days. It's perfect for families with kids.