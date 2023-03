The asphalt hubbub and glittering-light jungle of Las Vegas takes a breather in this regional park. A lovely lake is surrounded by acres of grassy, tree-lined fields. It's a place for picnics and ball games for locals and visitors alike. On its southern edge, a large nature preserve features trails that wend through the last remaining original sand dune territory in the urban area. It's called 'Las Vegas' Backyard' for good reason.