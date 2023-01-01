National Atomic Testing Museum

Fascinating multimedia exhibits focus on science, technology and the social history of the 'Atomic Age,' which lasted from WWII until a worldwide ban on nuclear testing was declared in 1992. Experience a (legitimately scary) simulation of witnessing an atomic test, and examine southern Nevada's nuclear past, present and future, from Native American ways of life to the environmental legacy of atomic testing. Don't miss the ticket booth: it's a Nevada Test Site guard-station replica.