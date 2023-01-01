Mandalay Bay's 1.6-million-gallon wave pool occupies 11 acres, has 2700 tons of imported Californian sand and can generate waves up to 6ft. The facility includes a lazy river (kids love it) and 'toptional' adults-only Moorea Beach Club. Access is complimentary for resort guests. Nonguests can enjoy the facilities with a day pass (adult/child $20/$10). Reserve a seat ($50 to $100 daily), daybed (from $375) or cabana ($600 to $1300); daybeds and cabanas can be used by four to 10 people.

Overlooking the pool complex, the three-story Beachside Casino has a sunlit bar and blackjack, craps and roulette tables.