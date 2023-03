In a city famous for neon signs, one reigns supreme: the 'Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Nevada' sign, facing south and straddling Las Vegas Blvd just south of Mandalay Bay, the unofficial beginning of the Strip. Designed by Betty Willis at the end of the 'Fabulous Fifties,' this sign is a classic photo op and a reminder of Vegas' past. Only southbound traffic can enter the parking lot, greeted by its flip-side reminder to 'Drive Carefully' and 'Come Back Soon.'