McCarran International Airport Viewing Area

With some 43 million travelers visiting Las Vegas each year, the skies above Sin City are filled daily with airliners landing and taking off. Thrill seekers can pull into a specially designated car lot off Sunset Rd along the southern border of busy McCarran International Airport. It's open daily, and offers an impressive view of the airport and hotel towers gleaming behind a continual stream of aircraft, including helicopters, coming to and leaving the Vegas skyline.

Maps are posted for reference. If you have a radio, you can tune it to a station identified on a sign to listen to air traffic communication. Be sure to use great care entering and exiting the area, as it's off a very busy traffic corridor.