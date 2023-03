Featuring a pedestrian walkway with perfect views upstream of the Hoover Dam, this bridge on the Arizona–Nevada border is definitely not recommended for anyone with vertigo. Mike O'Callaghan was governor of Nevada from 1971 to 1979. NFL star Pat Tillman was a safety for the Arizona Cardinals when he enlisted as a US Army Ranger in 2002. He was slain by friendly fire during a battle in Afghanistan in 2004.