Neon Museum – Neon Boneyard

This nonprofit project is doing what almost no one else does: saving Las Vegas' history. Book ahead for a fascinating guided walking tour of the ‘Neon Boneyard,' where irreplaceable vintage neon signs – Las Vegas' original art form – spend their retirement. Start exploring at the visitor center inside the salvaged La Concha Motel lobby, a mid-century modern icon designed by African American architect Paul Revere Williams. Tours are usually given throughout the day, but are most spectacular at night.

Make tour reservations at least a few days or a week in advance, as they book up quickly. Children under 12 years old aren't recommended on boneyard tours for safety reasons.