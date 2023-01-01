Main Street Station

This filigreed casino recreates Victorian opulence with its unique design, detailed craftwork and an extensive antiques collection. Pick up a brochure at the hotel's front desk and take a self-guided tour of the objets d'histoires. Highlights include exquisite bronze chandeliers (originally from an 1890s Coca Cola building in Austin, TX), a graffiti-covered chunk of the Berlin Wall (now supporting a urinal in the men's restroom) and an art nouveau chandelier from Paris' Figaro Opera House.