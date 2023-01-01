A gambling hall and hotel have stood on this corner since 1906, one year after the whistle-stop railway town of Las Vegas was founded. It didn't become the Golden Gate until 1955, when a troupe of Italian Americans from San Francisco decamped and stayed on for four decades to manage what was previously known as the 'Sal Sagev' (the city's name spelled backwards). Today, the Golden Gate's hypnotic sign is almost as irresistible as its famous shrimp cocktails.

There's not much to draw you in besides lively craps tables and double-deck blackjack. Look for antique one-armed bandits by the hotel's front desk.