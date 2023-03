Built on the site of a Union Pacific Railroad Depot, the Plaza opened in 1971. For decades it was a gaudy, cheap-looking hotel attracting package tourists and blue-haired, bingo-playing grandmothers. Although recently renovated with a fresher, more contemporary appearance (think hipsters in '70s getups), the place is far from pretentious – it still packs in loyal gamblers with its rowdy $5 blackjack tables and cocktail waiters who call you 'hun.'