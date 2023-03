Designed for toddlers to pre-teens, the Discovery Children's Museum is located in a state-of-the-art building in Symphony Park. Highlights include 'The Summit,' a 12-story tower of interactive activities and play space, plus themed educational and entertaining exhibits such as Eco City, Water World, Toddler Town, Fantasy Festival, Patents Pending and Young at Art.

The museum is adjacent to the Smith Center for the Performing Arts.