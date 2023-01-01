A five-block pedestrian mall, between Main St and N Las Vegas Blvd, topped by an arched steel canopy and filled with computer-controlled lights, the Fremont Street Experience has brought life back Downtown. Every evening, the canopy is transformed by light-and-sound shows enhanced by 550,000 watts of wraparound sound and a larger-than-life screen lit up by 12.5-million synchronized LEDs. Soar through the air on ziplines strung underneath the canopy from Slotzilla, a 12-story, slot-machine-themed platform. Gaudy, yes. Weird, yes. Busy: always.