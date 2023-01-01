Binion's Gambling Hall was opened in 1951 (then known as Binion's Horseshoe), by notorious Texan gambler Benny Binion, who wore gold coins for buttons on his cowboy shirts and spurred the transformation of Fremont St casino hotels from sawdust gambling halls to classy carpet joints. Benny was among the first to offer free drinks for slot-machine players and airport limo rides for high rollers. Today, what appeals most about this bedraggled Downtown property is its genuine country-and-western flavor.

What has become the World Series of Poker tournament began here, though it has moved to a new home at Rio. You can still check out Binion's famous poker room, where you might spy some real cowboys and cowgirls dressed in their finest duds win big at Texas Hold'em. Many come just for the impressive collection of Elvis memorabilia.